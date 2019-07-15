

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A family dog died in a Sunday morning house fire in Hintonburg.

Ottawa Fire received two 911 calls reporting smoke billowing from a home on Hinchey Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

Neighbours attempted to rescue the dog from a window of the home, but officials say the dog did not survive.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen of the single detached home, causing $300,000 damage. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

The fire displaced a family of five from their home.