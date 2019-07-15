Family dog killed in Hintonburg fire
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 2:46AM EDT
A family dog died in a Sunday morning house fire in Hintonburg.
Ottawa Fire received two 911 calls reporting smoke billowing from a home on Hinchey Avenue around 11:40 a.m.
Neighbours attempted to rescue the dog from a window of the home, but officials say the dog did not survive.
Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen of the single detached home, causing $300,000 damage. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.
The fire displaced a family of five from their home.