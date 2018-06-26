Family displaced by evening fire
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:30AM EDT
A family of five has been displaced by an evening fire in Ottawa’s south-end.
Ottawa Police notified Ottawa Fire about black smoke at 104 Irma Private just before 8 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the kitchen, and prevent it from spreading.
Damage is estimated at $40,000.
Two adults and three children will be displaced while the damage is repaired.
Ottawa Fire is reminding to remain in the kitchen while cooking food.