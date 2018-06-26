

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A family of five has been displaced by an evening fire in Ottawa’s south-end.

Ottawa Police notified Ottawa Fire about black smoke at 104 Irma Private just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the kitchen, and prevent it from spreading.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

Two adults and three children will be displaced while the damage is repaired.

Ottawa Fire is reminding to remain in the kitchen while cooking food.