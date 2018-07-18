

CTV Ottawa





A family in Toledo, ON, says they are devastated after a fire ripped through their farm killing dozens of goats.

Edward Cavanagh was inside his home when his wife saw the flames and called 9-1-1 Tuesday afternoon.

"It spread too fast. It was hot, but not as hot as it could have been," he said. "I went outside and the barns were engulfed."

Cavanagh says roughly 50 goats, a cat, a cow and a horse perished in the fire. He says his family felt helpless.

"The worst part was that you couldn't get to them because it was too hot," Cavanagh said.

Dozens of firefighters from three different communities responded to the blaze. It took crews roughly two hours to get the blaze under control. A local construction crew was then called in to tear down the barn as a precaution.

"They mean everything," said Cavanagh's daughter Karen about the animals in the barn. "They are like our dogs, honestly .... it was just really hard."

The Cavanagh's say the community has come through in a big way. Local farmers have offered to temporarily house the family's remaining goats and friends continue to drop by for support.

"Just seeing everything and remembering the ones that dided in the fire, it was really tough and still is," Karen said. "Knowing the community is standing by us ... it's amazing."