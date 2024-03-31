Families hop in on Easter Sunday festivities across Ottawa

Families were out enjoying the warm weather Sunday as the Easter long weekend continues.

The Lansdowne Farmers Market was a buzz in the morning with many stopping by to shop for Easter dinner. Signs of spring could be found in the selection – with greens, sour dough bread and festive treats on offer.

A scavenger hunt was set up for the kids. Families were encouraged to ask various vendors for clues on how to solve a puzzle.

Anyone who turned in a completed worksheet was awarded an Easter cookie.

"It's a really fun way for kids and their parents to walk around and learn about the market and see what different vendors have to offer while kind of getting in the spirit of the day as well," said the market's community and organizational development manager, Emma Hogeterp.

For Shannon Renaud, the day offered the opportunity to connect with friends.

"We get together and walk every now and then and for Easter Sunday, it’s a beautiful day to come out and walk to support local businesses," she said.

It was the perfect outing for Nick Koetje to spend some time with his mother Marga Dunn who was visiting from Cobourg.

A young boy pets a baby chick at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on March 31, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News)"We unfortunately don’t get to see each other all that often, so when she's here, it's a real treat," Koetje said. "Especially on Easter – it's bright and sunny outside."

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum also saw plenty of families on Sunday. 'Easter on the Farm' continued, giving a rundown on how food is made, while also letting visitors pet some farm animals.

Carrying little Delilah on his shoulders, Josh Greene and Alyssa Morrison made their way to the Meadowview Barn to look at some chicks and ducklings.

"Just to see all the baby animals and enjoy the nice weather," said Greene

There were plenty of cuddly critters to see, but for Delilah, the choice was obvious.

"Pigs!"

For Valerie Langlois and her family, it is a yearly tradition to come spend the day on the farm.

"We've been coming since I was a small kid," she said. "Now we're all adults, but we still keep up with the tradition and we're bringing more friends and more family together."

Families are soaking up the sun before the cold sets in later this week. Environment Canada issued a significant weather outlook Sunday, forecasting 10 to 25 centimetres of snow for parts of eastern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday.

Langlois remains optimistic: "Maybe one last ski trip before the end of the season – why not?"