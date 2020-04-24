OTTAWA -- Adjusting to life with a newborn is one thing—doing it during a pandemic adds an entirely new dimension to parenting.

"It’s definitely a different experience," says Braiden Turner, who gave birth to daughter Hazel just a few weeks ago.

"I was on edge going in but then as soon as I got in there it was like, ‘okay these people know what they’re doing,’" Turner says.

Turner and her partner wore masks, as did the nurses and physicians.

"I was sort of expecting it to be a little bit more tense in terms of maybe the nurses just feeling more on edge or whatever but everyone seemed to be very calm and cool and collected which in turn made me feel that way as well," Turner says.

One of the biggest adjustments Turner says has been showing off her little girl to family and friends virtually.

"What I can say is I love the family time and I love having us all home together. It has certainly made the transition to having two kids less stressful because I’ve got everybody here with me."

Shift to online services

Another new reality some new moms are facing is the lack of in-person services, such as help when it comes to breastfeeding.

Milkface Nursingwear has moved to over-the-phone or video appointments for lactation consultations it typically offers in-person.

"It’s worked actually better than I thought it would," said owner Britt Pegan, who said her business has lost almost all of its income due to COVID-19. "It’s a different way of practicing for sure but, with the online consults, what I found is we’re really able to do almost everything except weigh the baby."

Purchases can also still be made online through the store’s website.

Delivering during a pandemic

At the Queensway Carleton Hospital, everyone is screened and asked to wear a mask for their entire stay.

"We do have an amazing team of healthcare professionals here at the Queensway Carleton Hospital and in the middle of all the changes that’s the one thing that remains; they’re still here," said Beverly Thornhill, the clinical manager of the mother baby unit and special care nursery at the QCH.

When it comes to those heading to the mother baby unit, Thornhill says the hospital has "moved to no in-and-out privileges so we certainly ask the partners that when they’re coming in, the support persons, that they bring the things that they need to stay for that length of time."

Meals will be provided for the support person as well.

Thornhill says moms-to-be should heed the advice of public health officials and stay home.

"You’re protecting yourself, you’re protecting your support person and ultimately you’re coming to the hospital well and you’re helping to keep our team healthy and well."