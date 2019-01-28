

CTV Ottawa





Carleton University is apologizing after its campus safety services sent out a false alarm alert about an active attacker on campus.

An alert was sent to students via e-mail, text or in class at around 1:40 Monday afternoon.

Minutes later, campus security confirmed it was testing the emergency messaging system and a message was sent out by mistake.

CSS is currently testing the emergency messaging system. A message was sent out that was a false alarm. There is no threat on campus and everyone can resume their normal day. — CarletonSafety (@CarletonSafety) January 28, 2019

In an e-mail to Carleton University students, faculty and staff, the school says the false alarm occured "while emergency templates were being updated. A message was sent by mistake instead of saved. The university profusely apologies for the error and the resulting upset that was caused. We can reassure you that everything is safe and under control."