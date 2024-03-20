OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fallen wire closes section of Eagleson Road in Kanata

    A section of Eagleson Road is closed, south of Hazeldean/Robertson roads on Wednesday morning due to a fallen wire. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website) A section of Eagleson Road is closed, south of Hazeldean/Robertson roads on Wednesday morning due to a fallen wire. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)
    Fallen wires have slowed down the morning commute in Kanata.

    Eagleson Road is closed in both directions between Abbeyhill and Hazeldean/Robertson roads due to a fallen overhead wire Wednesday morning.

    Traffic cameras showed a downed wire hanging across the northbound and southbound lanes of Eagleson Road.

    Ottawa police and fire are on the scene.

