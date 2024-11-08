Fall weather returns to Ottawa with highs in the single digits this weekend

The calendar says fall and it will feel like fall in Ottawa this weekend, after a week of double-digit warm temperatures.

The temperature warmed up to 11 C on Thursday, after hitting 20.6 C on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for daytime highs of 6 C on Saturday and 7 C on Sunday, with overnight lows of -1 C tonight and -4 C on Saturday night.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon and a 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada says it will clear overnight. Low -1 C.

Sunshine on Saturday. High 6 C.

Sunday will be cloudy. High 7 C.

The outlook for Remembrance Day Monday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Tuesday will be sunny. High 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.