OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fall weather returns to Ottawa with highs in the single digits this weekend

    Courtesy: Brian Beattie Courtesy: Brian Beattie
    Share

    The calendar says fall and it will feel like fall in Ottawa this weekend, after a week of double-digit warm temperatures.

    The temperature warmed up to 11 C on Thursday, after hitting 20.6 C on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for daytime highs of 6 C on Saturday and 7 C on Sunday, with overnight lows of -1 C tonight and -4 C on Saturday night.

    It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon and a 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 11 C.

    Partly cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada says it will clear overnight. Low -1 C.

    Sunshine on Saturday. High 6 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy. High 7 C.

    The outlook for Remembrance Day Monday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

    Tuesday will be sunny. High 4 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News