Fall colours on full display in Algonquin Park

In golden October weather, tourists are flocking to Algonquin Park to take in the crisp reds, burnt oranges, and glowing yellows that decorate the trees.

The park's fall colours report indicates that at the start of the month, the pale leaves had changed colour 100 per cent.

"It's outstanding. I mean, I have seen every colour of the spectrum up here. It's just gorgeous," said Darryl Thorogood, who is visiting Algonquin on a camping trip.

"As the sun went over, you could see that slight change in the position of the sun and it went from canary yellow, the trees, to a lemon yellow and then to a sort of a green-yellow and it was just fantastic."

The fall colours report indicates that just 10 per cent of leaves have fallen from their trees at this point.

With low winds and minimal rain this season, park officials anticipate fall colours viewing could last until November.

The fall colours report says the leaves have changed colour 100 per cent in Algonquin Park. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

"They're beautiful but they're not quite as vibrant as they normally are," said Diane Anthony, visiting from Kingston. "I think we need a bit more frost."

Historically the peak time for viewing of the fall colours in Algonquin Park has been Sept. 27.

Those peak colours are still to come in many areas south of Algonquin.

"Kingston area is not coloured yet; the colour is not there yet," says Anthony.

"But the colours here are just beautiful. You can't beat Algonquin Park."