

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a CTV news investigation helped nab a woman they believe responsible for multiple break-ins at seniors' residences.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with 4 counts of Break and Enter and police believe there are many more victims.

Police think this woman was posing as a health care worker to gain access to seniors' residences. On one attempt, she was caught on camera by a couple who recognized her from an unusual encounter in their apartment. Their video is a key piece of evidence.

Barbara Thompson is careful who she lets into her west-end condo building. And with reason.

“Oh yes we are,” says Thompson, “especially after this incident that happened.”

That "incident" last March happened inside her condo unit, when she and husband Mike found a woman dressed in "scrubs", holding a pill bottle, claiming she was looking for someone named "Phyllis."

“We heard the following day,” says Thompson, “that she had tried many doors and gained access to a lot of units, including ours.”

A couple of months later, Mike turned his camera phone on the same woman, who popped out of a bush beside their building, trying to get inside, claiming she had just been locked out.

“It's not going to work this time,” you can hear Mike say to the woman. “What are you talking about?” she says. “You know what I'm talking about because you tried it on us.”

Our story on this prompted other victims to come forward and now an arrest.

Constable Amy Gagnon is with Ottawa Police, “Our investigators are very thankful to CTV Ottawa and their help,” says Gagnon. “By providing us that footage and their cooperation, it's allowed our investigators to touch base with other victims and witnesses of these break and enters.”

43-year-old Angela Dawn Hannah of Belleville has been charged with 4 counts of Break and Enter and multiple counts of breach of probation. She appeared in court today. Hannah has previous convictions for break and enter. She was arrested 3 years ago by Durham Police and convicted last January in Whitby on that charge. According to court documents, she was sentenced to community service and three years’ probation.

The Thompsons are relieved an arrest has been made.

“I thought it was a curious video,” says Mike Thompson, “but didn't think it would amount to anything. I certainly didn't think it would come to what it did. I'm glad that it worked out as well.”

They've also managed to spread the word to other tenants to ensure they know who they let into the building.

“Be vigilant,” says Barbara Thompson, “and if you see something that looks wrong, follow up with it and maybe some good will come out of it or maybe some bad won’t.”