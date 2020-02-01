OTTAWA -- It's looking like perfect January weather to enjoy the first weekend of Winterlude in the capital.

Environment Canada forecasts partly cloudy skies today with a high of -2C, with a wind chill of -6C this afternoon.

We should see some light snow overnight with a risk of freezing drizzle as well. Ottawa will have a low of -8C tonight and a wind chill of -13C.

Skies will be cloudy on SuperBowl Sunday with a 70% chance of light snow in the morning, changing to a 30% chance of flurries around noon. We'll also see that risk of freezing drizzle continue into the morning. Sunday will bring a high of -2C and a wind chill of -6C.

Looking ahead to Monday, cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of 4C.