OTTAWA -- Face masks are no longer mandatory for children and parents on playgrounds across the city of Ottawa, but health officials still recommend wearing a mask when physical distancing isn't possible.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches rescinded the directive making masks mandatory for parents and children on and around playgrounds and play structures in parks.

Etches told Council on Wednesday that Ottawa Public Health rescinded the directive as Ontario allowed more outdoor recreational amenities to reopen.

"We highly recommend that people do continue to wear masks when in close contact with each other, with people outside of their household," said Etches.

On April 21, Etches issued a Section 22 Class Order making masks mandatory on outdoor recreational amenities and within five metres of playground equipment.

As of May 22, outdoor recreational amenities were allowed to reopen across Ontario, including tennis courts and golf courses.