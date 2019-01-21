

CTV Ottawa





The coldest snowstorm in a century is over but horrendous driving conditions and the cold warnings continue.

Officials are urging people to take precautions and stay indoors as much as possible.

Monday’s high was only 17 degrees but because of the wind chill, it felt much cold- this morning feeling like 40.

Evan Campbell works in construction, and still had to work. He described how he prepared. “Long johns insulated pants... coveralls, two long shirts... A sweater and a coat. The face mask is key!”

He works with Curtis Gautier “from a scale from 1-10... I am Probably 11!”

Ottawa Public Health is warning to stay indoors as much as possible and if you do need to venture out, to look for signs of frostbite.

Birgit Isernhagen is with OPH and says “your cheeks are going to turn pink and then pink to white those are the first signs. Then once it gets really bad like hypothermia, there is fumbling and bumbling.”

Isernhagen warns to look out for the vulnerable populations. “Children and the elderly - they are the at-risk population- and those who work outside they need to take extra precautions. Make sure they are really bundled up. For the very young we recommend an extra layer than we would wear.“

Some relief is in sight- the temperature on Wednesday is forecasted to be 1 degree.