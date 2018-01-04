

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will be a cold end to the holidays for residents and visitors.

Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario, calling for a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.

A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario today, bringing cold temperatures to the region.

The temperatures will fall rapidly to lows of -20C to -25C. With the wind chill, it will feel like -35.

The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops and moves into the region.

An Extreme Cold Warning for Ottawa ended on Tuesday, after seven days of bone chilling temperatures. The temperature dropped to a record low of -30.2C on New Year’s Day.