An extreme cold warning that gripped the capital for three days is officially over.

Environment Canada lifted the extreme cold warning just before 12 p.m. Saturday, however, below normal temperatures will hover over the capital through the weekend.

The temperature dipped to -29C at 8 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like minus 39.

According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, the minus 39 wind chill at 8 a.m. was the coldest wind chill recorded in Ottawa since Jan. 21, 2019.

Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips told CTV News Ottawa on Friday that the below seasonal temperatures will continue until at least the end of the month.

"I think it's going to take another week or so," says Phillips. "I think our forecast for the rest of January is more of the same."

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High -14C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 20 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few flurries ending near midnight then partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Temperature steady near -14C.

Sunday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of morning flurries. High -12C.

The outlook for Monday is periods of snow, with a high of -13C.

The normal temperatures for this time of a year are a high of -6C, and a low of -16C.