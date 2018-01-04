

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will be a cold end to the holidays for residents and visitors.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, calling for a cold snap from late today through Saturday.

A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario today, bringing cold temperatures to Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

The forecast calls for a low of -22C tonight, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 34. Daytime highs are expected to be -21C on Friday, and -22C on Saturday.

The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops and moves into the region.

An Extreme Cold Warning ended on Tuesday, after seven days of bone chilling temperatures. The temperature dropped to a record low of -30.2C on New Year’s Day.