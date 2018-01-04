

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Extremely cold temperatures are gripping Ottawa for the final weekend of the holiday season.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario, calling for a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.”

Temperatures dropped to -20C overnight, with the wind chill it felt like -34.

Environment Canada says the extreme cold will continue until Sunday morning.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Warning, urging residents to take appropriate precautions before going outside. With a wind chill of -35, exposed skin can freeze in less than ten minutes.

The department is also encouraging homeless people to seek indoor shelter from the cold. Emergency sleeping spaces are available in Ottawa shelters.

An Extreme Cold Warning for Ottawa ended on Tuesday, after seven days of bone chilling temperatures. The temperature dropped to a record low of -30.2C on New Year’s Day.