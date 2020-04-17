OTTAWA -- Residents have a little more room to walk across the Bank Street Bridge this weekend.

Councillor Shawn Menard has announced the outer lanes of the bridge over the Rideau Canal have been blocked off for pedestrians and cyclists travelling between Old Ottawa South and the Glebe.

The Bank Street Bridge everyone. No wild and crazy parties or congregations have broken out. #Ottawa #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/SuUSkMckc7 — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) April 17, 2020

Menard has said the wider area for active transportation will “improve pedestrian distancing and active transportation while safely accessing essential services on Bank Street.”

The Capital Councillor told CTV Morning Live earlier this week that discussions continue with staff on other measures to give pedestrians space.

Menard had to pay for the traffic calming measures on the Bank Street Bridge out of his office budget.

Last month, Menard and Councillor Catherine McKenney called on the city to close the northbound lane of traffic on Bank Street, from Riverdale to Gloucester, to traffic so people have more space to walk while physically distancing.

Earlier this week, the Glebe BIA called for a balanced approach to closing roads for pedestrians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Andrew Peck said businesses were concerned about the loss of parking areas along Bank Street while adjusting their business to curbside pickup and delivery.