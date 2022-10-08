Extension cord fire displaces two in Gatineau
Two people have been displaced from their Gatineau home after an extension cord caught fire in their basement.
Gatineau firefighters were called to a home on rue des Jacinthes at 1:19 a.m. Saturday.
Smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived.
Officials said an overheated extension cord was the source of the fire. It was under control by 2:08 a.m. and no one was hurt.
Gatineau Fire said the blaze did an estimated $40,000 in damage.
