OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Explosion reported at home in south Ottawa

    Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion at a home in south Ottawa.

    Ottawa Fire Services say they are responding to a residence on Bowesville Road between Earl Armstrong and Rideau Roads in the community of Ficko near the Falcon Ridge Golf Club.

    Ottawa Fire says at least one person has been rescued and crews are performing CPR on an individual.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

