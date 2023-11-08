Explosion at west Ottawa fire station under construction injures 3

Firefighters responded Wednesday to an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata.

Ottawa paramedics say one adult male has serious but non-life threatening injuries.Two other adult males are being treated with minor injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the explosion was called in at around 8:35 a.m. and occurred in one room. A ceiling collapsed but the integrity of the structure has not been compromised.

Ottawa Fire posted to social media just before 9:45 a.m. that they had responded to reports of the explosion.

The building is a construction site of a future city of Ottawa fire station that is not staffed.

A fire structural collapse team confirmed the integrity of the structure is not compromised and the damage is isolated to one room.

All workers are accounted for at this time.

Ottawa police say they responded to a "minor explosion" at the same location.

Police on scene for an explosion in Ottawa west. (Tyler Flemming/CTV News Ottawa)

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said a ministry inspector has been assigned and the investrigation into the explosion is ongoing.

There are no details yet on the cause of the suspected explosion.

This is a developing news story.