PICTON, ONT. -- An explosion at a cement plant in Prince Edward County has sent three workers to hospital.

Two people were seriously injured and one person suffered minor injuries, Prince Edward County paramedics said.

The explosion happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Lehigh Cement Company plant in Picton, Ont.

Fire officials cleared the scene around noon. The Ontario ministry of labour and fire marshal's office are investigating the incident.