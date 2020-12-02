OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say it was an expensive cab drive to Montreal for four people after police stopped a probationary driver from Quebec for excessive speeding in eastern Ontario.

The OPP says an officer stopped a car on Highway 401 in South Stormont Wednesday morning going 169 kilometres an hour. The speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario is 100 kilometres an hour.

The probationary driver from Quebec was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded.

"Driver and three passengers had expensive cab ride to Montreal," said the OPP on Twitter.

"Please slow down! Lives depend on it."