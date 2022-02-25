Ottawa could get up to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening, according to a new warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a snowfall warning early Friday afternoon for the city of Ottawa, after much of the region was already blanketed with snow.

Drivers should expect heavy snow continuing into Friday evening.

The warning was already in effect for the region south and west of the city, including Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall.

A winter weather advisory also remains in effect.

Environment Canada is warning that drivers expect hazardous winter conditions on the roads. The high is -8 C.

Tonight- it is expected to be cloudy with chance of flurries, clearing with a low of – 22 but with wind chill there is a risk of frostbite.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with clouds coming in late in the afternoon. The high is - 3 C, wind chill -27 in the morning.

Sunday will see more snow a high of - 3 C.

A similar day expected to start the work week on Monday. Sunny with a high of -8 C.