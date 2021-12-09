Expect a colder than average day ahead of a weekend warm-up in the capital.

Thursday will see a high of -5 C with a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada. Snow is expected to begin around midnight, with 2 cm expected to fall overnight into Friday.

The overnight wind chill will be -16.

On Friday, the periods of snow will end in the morning, with a high of -2 C. There could be some snow Friday night as well.

The weekend will see a drastic warm-up. Saturday will be 7 C with rain, and the temperature will drop all the way to -7 C that night.

Sunday will see a high of 0 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

High temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark and above in the early part of next week.