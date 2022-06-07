Expect 'significant rainfall' in Ottawa

Ottawa -

Prepare for a rainy afternoon in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain in the capital Tuesday afternoon.

Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive thunderstorms. Showers are expected to end this evening as the cold front from the west moves through the region.

Overnight, the low will be 14 C.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be cloudy, with a chance of showers early in the morning. High of 23 C.

Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 22 C.