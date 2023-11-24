Expect significant delays on OC Transpo buses this weekend for Roosevelt Bridge construction

OC Transpo says bus riders in the west-end should expect delays for repairs on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge this weekend.

Transitway routes will be detoured in both directions between Westboro and Lincoln Field stations this weekend as the bridge remains closed for emergency repairs.

OC Transpo says customers can expect 'significant delays' to their trips, particularly the rush hour periods on Friday.

Buses are being detoured via Churchill Street, Richmond Road and Carling Avenue in order to connect riders travelling west of Westboro station.

Routes that are impacted include: 57, 61, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 73, 74, 75, 82, 87, 252, 256, 257, 258, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 267, 268, 270, 271, 272, 277, 278, 282, 283.

A number of measures are being implemented, including:

Removing parking and stopping from Churchill, between Scott and Richmond, and Richmond, between Churchill and Woodroffe.

No stopping at any time within 50 metres from the intersections at Churchill and Richmond and Churchill and Woodroffe.

Adjusting signal timing where possible to assist bus movements at intersections.

The Roosevelt Bridge is a temporary bridge installed to connect the Transitway between Westboro and Dominion stations while the Stage 2 O-Train West extension is being constructed in the trench through the area.

OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said in a memo to city council that work will continue throughout the day and this weekend to complete the additional work.

As of now, the construction should only last through this weekend. Further updates on the repairs and the re-opening of the bridge to buses will be provided to council and the public by Sunday, Nov. 26.

"OC Transpo recognizes that this longer route is causing delays to customer travel time and increased trip cancellations. We thank customers for their patience as we work to safely restore bus service in this corridor," OC Transpo said in the memo.

Riders can go online for customer alerts, social media updates and on octranspo.com. Alerts on delays can be found here.

They can also use the Transit app for travel planning assistance or call 613-560-5000.