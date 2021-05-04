OTTAWA -- Expect another drizzly day in the capital on Tuesday, with showers on and off for much of the day.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with drizzle and more showers expected around noon. The high on Tuesday will be 15 C.

The drizzle will continue overnight into Wednesday, which has a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.

After that, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud for the following four days, Thursday through Sunday, with highs around 14 or 15 C.