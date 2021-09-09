Advertisement
Expect seasonal temperatures and rain Thursday in the capital
Published Thursday, September 9, 2021 7:34AM EDT
Rain beads off an umbrella as a man walks through downtown Ottawa Friday March 26, 2021. Heavy rain was expected throughout the day with 25-40mm expected. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Don't leave home without your umbrella, rain is still in the forecast for Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, it will be cloudy with some sun for part of the day- but there is a 70 percent chance of rain this afternoon. The high will be 22 degrees, with the humidex feeling like 25.
Tonight will be cloudy and rainy- a low of 12 degrees.
Friday will be mainly cloudy and windy- a high of 20 degrees.
Saturday, the sun will return, a high of 24.