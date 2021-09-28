OTTAWA -- If you like typical early fall weather with mild days and cool evenings, you're going to enjoy the next few days.

The rest of the week in Ottawa and the region should feature high temperatures in the mid-to-high teens and overnight lows in the mid-single digits.

On Tuesday, the high will be 16 C with fog patches clearing in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud.

The overnight low will drop to a brisk 4 C.

On Wednesday, expect a cloudy day with a high of 15 C, with a low of 6 C overnight.

Things get sunnier after that. Thursday and Friday will both be sunny with highs of 18 C and 19 C, respectively.

The normal high for this time year is 16 C.