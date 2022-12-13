Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday

It’s going to be a snowy end to the week in Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of heavy snow on Friday.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa calling for up to 25 centimetres of snow due to a low pressure system later this week.

“Snow is expected to begin over eastern Ontario Thursday evening and become heavy at times on Friday,” the statement says. “Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected.”

Environment Canada is warning of hazardous travel conditions and reduced visibility, particularly on Friday. They’re asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Higher snowfall amounts exceeding 25 cm are possible, however, confidence in this occurring is low.”

Environment Canada says snow will gradually taper to flurries Friday night with scattered flurries expected to continue much of Saturday.