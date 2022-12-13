Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
It’s going to be a snowy end to the week in Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of heavy snow on Friday.
The agency has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa calling for up to 25 centimetres of snow due to a low pressure system later this week.
“Snow is expected to begin over eastern Ontario Thursday evening and become heavy at times on Friday,” the statement says. “Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected.”
Environment Canada is warning of hazardous travel conditions and reduced visibility, particularly on Friday. They’re asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
“Higher snowfall amounts exceeding 25 cm are possible, however, confidence in this occurring is low.”
Environment Canada says snow will gradually taper to flurries Friday night with scattered flurries expected to continue much of Saturday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
-
-
-
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE | Here's how much a house in Ottawa is expected to cost in 2023
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Complaints about the CRA more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Social media popularized diabetes medication for weight loss, resulting in U.S. shortage
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
LIVE UPDATES | Argentina 2-0 Croatia: Messi, Alvarez score for commanding lead in World Cup semifinal
As Argentina battles Croatia for a place in the men's FIFA World Cup final, CTVNews.ca provides live updates as the match progresses.
Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday that she has directed the Canadian Armed Forces to end its jurisdiction over sexual crimes, even as military police say they have faced challenges transferring such cases to civilian counterparts.
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Hospital considering hiring unvaccinated staff indicative of 'crisis situation': expert
As Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system faces critical staffing shortages, particularly among registered nurses, some hospitals are looking at the possibility of hiring unvaccinated workers to boost care capacity.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year
Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'
Atlantic
-
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Closures, power outages, and travel delays were happening in parts of eastern Nova Scotia on Tuesday as heavy snow and high wind arrived.
-
P.E.I. utility Maritime Electric estimates cost of hurricane Fiona at $35 million
Prince Edward Island's electric utility says it will cost about $35 million to repair damage to the company's distribution system caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Nova Scotia surgical wait list currently at 22,600 patients, committee told
Nova Scotia health officials say there are 22,600 people waiting for various surgeries in the province, down from 26,000 in May.
Toronto
-
Toronto cop files $30M complaint against police association alleging it sided with sexual abusers
A Toronto Police constable is seeking millions in compensation from the association that represents officers, saying it refused to represent her during her years-long complaints of harassment as some people in association positions actively sexually harassed and assaulted her.
-
Toronto woman who killed stepson in 1998 granted day parole for six months
A Toronto woman convicted of killing her seven-year-old stepson in 1998 has been granted day parole.
-
Suspect taken into custody in connection with seemingly random slashing attacks downtown
A suspect in two seemingly random slashing attacks in downtown Toronto last week has been arrested, CP24 has learned.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, critically injured after hit and run in downtown Montreal: police
A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.
-
Quebec to offer free antiviral flu drug in pharmacies
With flu season in full swing, Quebec's health ministry will soon make an antiviral drug freely available at pharmacies in the hopes that it helps take the pressure off of crowded doctor's offices and emergency rooms.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snowstorm of the season heading to Montreal area
A massive storm that is sweeping across the United States is moving toward southern Quebec and could bring the first snowstorm of the season to the Montreal area.
Northern Ontario
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
-
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen in recent months, Sault police say
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Tuesday it has received reports of 65 catalytic converter thefts since September.
London
-
$1-million fire near Strathroy
Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.
-
Multiple charges laid after driver in stolen vehicle crashes into hydro pole
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then crashed into a hydro pole before fleeing the scene, Middlesex County OPP said.
-
Rollover crash slows Monday evening commute
A rollover crash blocked one of London, Ont.’s busiest roads for almost an hour on Monday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a white car flipped onto its roof in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near Dundas Street.
Winnipeg
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Colorado low could bring up to 30 cm to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba this week, with accumulations that could range between 20 and 30 centimetres (cm).
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
Kitchener
-
Region announces location of managed encampment
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
-
Mix of winter weather conditions to hit Waterloo region Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for later this week as a low pressure system moves into the region.
-
Two people injured then arrested following Kitchener stabbing
Two people have been arrested after Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to a weapon call in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Man found dead after near-crash accidentally killed himself: Calgary police
Calgary police are shedding some light on the bizarre circumstances surrounding a weekend death that happened after a fight between two drivers.
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
Chinook Blast festival returns in 2023 to illuminate downtown Calgary
Downtown Calgary will be aglow for three weeks this winter as the Chinook Blast festival is set to return to light up the night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor named in school abuse lawsuit
The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatoon City Councillor Randy Donauer have been added as defendants in a $25-million lawsuit alleging abuse of students at Saskatoon’s Legacy Christian Academy and its affiliated church.
-
Sask. violent crimes involving guns rose 8.3 per cent in 2021: Statistics Canada
Violent gun-related crimes in Saskatchewan rose 8.3 per cent in 2021 from 2020, newly released data from Statistics Canada shows.
-
VIDO asks city for more money to build Centre for Pandemic Research
The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) is seeking city council's help to become the national Centre for Pandemic Research.
Edmonton
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of December
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.
-
St. Albert to debate abandoning regional transit service project over increased costs
A St. Albert councillor wants the city to reconsider joining the capital region's transit plan.
-
'Spending like a drunken sailor': Sohi hot mic comment caught during budget debate
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made an off-hand comment Monday evening that was caught by a hot microphone during discussions about the city's capital budget.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police surround home in Burnaby, ask public to avoid area
Authorities have surrounded a home in Burnaby, B.C., and asked that the public avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
-
Dozens displaced by North Vancouver building fire, may not be home for holidays
An early morning fire at a residential building in North Vancouver on Tuesday has displaced dozens of people, some of whom won’t be able to return home for the holidays.
-
Vehicle with 2 children inside stolen from outside Merritt, B.C., school, police say
A vehicle with two children inside was allegedly stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.
Regina
-
Court to hear Regina councillors' lawsuit against city manager
A court application filed against Regina’s city manager by two councillors is set to go before a judge on Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. violent crimes involving guns rose 8.3 per cent in 2021: Statistics Canada
Violent gun-related crimes in Saskatchewan rose 8.3 per cent in 2021 from 2020, newly released data from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Verdict in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial expected today
A judge is expected to give her decision in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial on Tuesday afternoon, more than one month since closing arguments took place.