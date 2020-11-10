OTTAWA -- Ottawa is poised to break another heat record on Tuesday as the streak of warm November weather continues.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 23 C on Tuesday in the capital. That would shatter the previous high for Nov. 10, with the previous record of 19.4 C set in 1948.

The capital set heat records on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures above 20 C both days.

The humidex will make it feel like 25 on Tuesday, the weather agency says.

Overnight Tuesday, expect a low of just 15 C. Wednesday there's rain in the forecast before noon, with a high of 23 C and a humidex feeling like 27.

On Thursday, reality sets in again and the temperature plunges to a more seasonal level, with a high of 9 C expected. Friday will be similar, with a high of 10 C.

Saturday, thigns really cool down; the high will be 4 C.