OTTAWA -- If you're looking to get outside this week, Wednesday is probably the day to do it.

Environment Canada ended a fog advisory early Wednesday morning. Once things clear, the high is expected to reach 15 C, a couple of degrees above seasonal temperatures.

Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 7 C.

After that, the wet weather sets in.

Thursday there's a 60 per cent chance of rain late in the morning and in the afternoon. The high will be 18 C, falling to 14 C in the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers with a high of just 10 C.

Expect rain on the weekend as well.