It will be a rainy and cool start to the week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 6 C.

The showers are expected to continue this evening and the overnight low will be 5 C.

More rain is in the forecast for tomorrow with a high of 9 C. Temperatures will drop to 5 C overnight.

Expect showers again on Wednesday and a high of 12 C.