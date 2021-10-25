Advertisement
Expect a rainy start to the week in Ottawa
Published Monday, October 25, 2021 7:39AM EDT
A woman's crosses the street in the rain in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
It will be a rainy and cool start to the week in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 6 C.
The showers are expected to continue this evening and the overnight low will be 5 C.
More rain is in the forecast for tomorrow with a high of 9 C. Temperatures will drop to 5 C overnight.
Expect showers again on Wednesday and a high of 12 C.