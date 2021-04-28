OTTAWA -- Get those umbrellas out, Ottawa. Our next day without rain likely won't be until the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers in the capital for each of the the next three days.

On Wednesday, things will be mainly cloudy with a few showers starting in the afternoon, The high will be 14 C. Those showers are expected to continue overnight.

On Thursday, expect the rain to begin late in the afternoon. The temperature will reach 18 C.

There will again be rain overnight.

Friday the weather agency is calling for periods of rain with a high of 13 C. There's a 60 per cent chance those showers will continue into Friday night. The overnight low will drop all the way to 2 C.

On Saturday, there's no rain in the forecast right now. There will be a mix of sun and cloud that day with a high of 13 C.

Rain is expected to resume Sunday and beyond.