OTTAWA -- Expect things to heat up in Ottawa Thursday after a temperate start to the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 26 C on Thursday, the city’s warmest day since last week’s record-setting heat wave.

A mix of sun and cloud will give way to a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon heading into the evening.

Friday, things are expected to heat up even more. The forecast high is 29 C, with a humidex of 35. The UV index that day will be 8, or ‘very high,’ so be sure to use sunscreen and wear a hat if you head outside.

Things will cool down Friday night heading into the weekend. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm late that afternoon, and a 60 per cent chance of showers that evening.

Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C, along with a 40 per cet chance of showers.