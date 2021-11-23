OTTAWA -- It will be chilly in the capital today with a high of only -5 C and a wind chill of -12 C.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine this morning, but clouds will roll in by noon. Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will drop down to -9 C overnight.

It will be slightly warmer tomorrow with a high of 4 C and a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and temperatures will fall to -1 C.

On Thursday, expect rain throughout the day and a high of 4 C. There is a chance the rain could turn into flurries in the evening.