There's a thin layer of snow early this morning and it's falling on an additional thin layer of ice. Environment Canada says to expect a lot more snow throughout the day. Monday's rainfall has left a light layer of ice after temperatures dropped a few degrees. Here in the capital, we sit around zero degrees Celcius, city workers are out salting roads before the morning commute.

Eastern Ontario should expect between 5 -10 cm of snow through Tuesday and tapering off as scattered flurries on Wednesday.

Motorists are asked to drive slowly and adhere to the weather conditions.