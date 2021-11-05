OTTAWA -- Winter is right around the corner and that means ski season for thousands in the area.

With fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place at hills, skiers are starting to get ready for what should be a great comeback season and excitement is growing.

“On a scale of one to ten, 11,” says Cora Craig who is gearing up with new equipment at Dinardo’s Skis and Wheels in Ottawa. “I really missed it. Not much skiing compared to normally last year. So this year I’m going for the gusto."

Owner Frank Dinardo says it has been busy for months with people wanting to get a head start on their winter fun.

“We’ve seen a really big early season interest,” says Dinardo. "We’ve had many people that didn’t get a chance to ski last season while we were locked down. Anxious to get out, getting stuff ready. And in fact, we were selling ski equipment through the summer."

Last year, face masks were mandatory on chairlifts in Quebec, this year its just a recommendation. And hills in Ontario were closed for the first half of last season.

The good news this year is the lifting of capacity limits for hills in both Quebec and Ontario. Although Quebec skiers still need to show proof of vaccination while on hills, in Ontario you don't.

CEO of Les Sommets, Louis Philippe Herbert, says being able to finally run at full capacity is going to make a huge difference this year.

"We are very excited because we can operate 100 per cent lift capacity. That’s the main thing," says Herbert. "Last year we were going nuts. Trying to figure out, “oh you cannot go up with this guy”. It was crazy, it was an issue."

Masks will still be mandatory to enter any buildings at the ski hills.

Most skiers shopping for new skis and boots say after a slow season last year, they can’t wait to hit the slopes this time around.

"Without skiing winter is just blah," says skier Steve Harris. "All the people who don’t ski, they just don’t know what they’re missing."

George Green adds, "I’m really excited. It’s an opportunity to get back on the slopes after a period away."

But Cora Craig says she will be out there more than anyone.

"This year I’m going to go skiing every day," says Craig.

Will fewer restrictions, it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated seasons in years.

"Obviously, the restrictions will be less this year, which certainly makes things a lot more comfortable for everyone to enjoy skiing," says Dinardo. "And certainly a lot of families are planning to be out there."