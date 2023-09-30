Excitement for new Ottawa Senators season showcased at Fan Fest

The 2023 edition of Sens Fan Fest broke records Saturday. With sunny warm weather all day, thousands took to the Canadian Tire Centre to celebrate all things Sens.

The team had a busy lineup for fans the event featured a Senators' team practice, autograph session, interactive games, a Sens Store sale, and a kids' press conference. With new owner Michael Andlauer officially in charge now, expectations are high and fans are excited for the new season.

The Senators newly appointed CEO Cyril Leeder said the event is a thank you to fans and a chance for the team and community to connect.

"You can see it today; fans are excited about the team this year and it's a good opportunity for them to get up close and do things they would not ordinarily be able to do with the players," Leeder said. "I'm hopeful the biggest change fans will see is the team on the ice."

Genevieve Renaud brought her nephews Saturday and was feeling the love. Though some lineups were long, they say the experience was worth it.

"I think events like this are really important for the team to show their appreciation and for the fans and for the kids to get excited for the upcoming season. It's also really great to get the community together," Renaud said. "Everyone has been great."

With four more preseason games to go and Ottawa currently in third place in the east, many fans attending Saturday say this year they are looking forward to watching some playoff hockey.

The regular season starts Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Carolina Hurricanes.