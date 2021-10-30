KINGSTON, ONT. -- News Kingston, Ont. would be going ahead with its annual nighttime Santa Claus Parade has many in the city excited.

Six-year old Jeremy says he knows exactly what they’re looking forward to the most, and it’s the man himself.

“Santa, in his chair,” he says.

After announcing the parade would be cancelled for a second straight year because of the pandemic, the city has reversed course, and will now host the parade on Nov. 20.

The parade is able to go ahead after the province lifted capacity limits on organized events, as long as people are masked and physical distance is maintained.

Jan MacDonald, the chief experience officer with the Downtown Kingston! BIA says, she had many people she needed to clear it with before announcing.

"I have a direct line to Santa Claus so I spoke to him, to make sure he was able to fulfill our wish of having a parade on the 20th. And he was so excited to come back," MacDonald says. "Being able to bring Santa back and the parade back to the city of Kingston is wonderful news."

After the announcement by the province, MacDonald says the team quickly coordinated with city officials, Kingston police, and the tourism board to pull it together.

More than 20 floats also signed up, almost immediately.

"I couldn’t believe how quickly people got back to me, like literally 5 minutes after I’d ask, ‘Are we ok to go ahead with this we need help with xyz.'" She said. "So we knew we were able to go ahead."

While there will be fewer floats this year, the parade will run its usual route down Princess Street, from Bath to Ontario Street.

It’s not just the young ones eager to catch a glimpse of Old St. Nick, businesses have been left excited by the news as well.

Julia Stathopoulos is the owner of Crave Coffee House, which sits on the parade route on Princess Street. The parade is a big boost to her hot chocolate business.

"It’s crazy busy but it’s a fun busy," she says. "And it just comes and goes and before we know it Santa’s passing by the store. And then he’s gone and we kinda do a little wave from within the store and just glad that everyone has had fun and enjoyed themselves."

The bakery sells hundreds of cups of hot chocolate each year during the parade, says Stathopoulos. This year, despite the short notice, she says she’ll be ready.

"We’ll definitely have enough hot chocolate," says Stathopoulos.