Eviction watch at St. Brigid's Church and Capital Pride returns with in-person events: Five stories to watch this week

Capital Pride is back to in-person celebrations for the first time in three years and the best women's golfers hit the links in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride is back with in-person celebrations all week, following two years of virtual celebrations.

The theme for this year's Capital Pride festival is "All Together Now."

Organizations say the theme is an invitation to the community to "celebrate and advocate", adding this year's festival is an opportunity to "reconnect and celebrate the full diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

"We hope this year’s Festival will be an opportunity to come together to celebrate but also that it will serve as a platform for continued advocacy for the 2SLGBTQ+ community," Executive Director Toby Whitfield said.

Events this week include the annual Capital Pride Pageant at the NAC on Thursday, the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater Street next weekend and the annual Capital Pride Parade on Sunday.

Organizers announced on Friday that the Ottawa Dyke March has been cancelled due to "significant logistical and financial hurdles," as well as "navigating burnout, harm and conflict at multiple levels – within our team, with potential speakers and with community members."

For a full list of Capital Pride events, visit capitalpride.ca.

Future of St. Brigid's Church

All eyes will be on St. Brigid's Church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood this week, to see if a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group abides by an eviction notice and leaves the property.

Last week, a bailiff with Cease Bailiff Services delivered a "Notice of Termination of Tenant", stating the landlord has terminated the occupancy of The United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act.

The notice said the tenants owed $10,000 in unpaid rent and failed to provide proof of liability insurance for $5 million. The bailiff also issued a second notice saying TUPOC is in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and failed to obtain necessary permits for construction.

However, The United People of Canada has insisted the eviction notice is "invalid", all rent obligations have been met, and it will continue to stay at the church.

"TUPOC came to make a difference in the community, not to cause unrest," Board of Directors member Diane Nolan said, adding there's "love for St. Brigid's."

In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging on the front of the church.

Lame Duck Council

As City of Ottawa committee meetings resume this week after the summer break, council will be operating under a "Lame Duck" status until the end of the term in November.

Nine councillors and mayor Jim Watson are not seeking re-election, while Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney is running for mayor.

With fewer than three quarters of the existing Council meetings seeking re-election, the "Restricted Acts After Nomination Day" provisions of the Municipal Act are now in effect. The restrictions include:

The appointment or removal of an officer of the corporation;

The hiring or dismissal of an employee of the municipality;

The disposition of real or personal property that has a value exceeding $50,000 at the time of disposal; and

Making any expenditures or incurring liability that exceeds $50,000

The Planning Committee will meet on Thursday. Items on the agenda include a motion demolishing a six-unit apartment building to make way for a parking lot on Nepean Street, a plan to permit a 30-storey residential building and a restaurant at Legget Drive and Terry Fox Drive and the annual development report.

Ottawa City Hall. (File photo)

CP Women's Open

Smiths Falls native Brooke Henderson headlines the field at the CP Women's Open this week in Ottawa.

Henderson and some of the biggest names and golf will compete in the LPGA event at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Other entrants include world number 1 Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and past winners Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Lori Kane of Charlottetown is competing in her record 30th and final CP Women's Open.

For tickets and information, visit www.cpwomensopen.com.

Hunt for school bus drivers

The search continues for school bus drivers, two weeks before students with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board return to school.

School bus companies have launched DriveYellow.ca, a website outlining available bus driver positions and how to become a driver.

As of Sunday morning, school bus companies were still looking for school bus and van drivers for several areas in Ottawa.

Last school year, dozens of school bus routes were cancelled due to a shortage of bus drivers.