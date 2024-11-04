Everything you need to know about preparing your vehicle for winter
*SPONSORED - Produced on behalf of an organization or individual that has paid the news provider for production and/or approved publication.
As winter approaches and the weather cools, many of us either dream of hunkering down indoors or eagerly gear up to hit the slopes. But whichever side you fall on, there’s an important task we all need to tackle: getting your vehicle ready for the cold months ahead. Winter brings its own set of challenges for your car, and it requires more than just a tire change or a snow scraper to ensure you’re prepared.
Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you get your vehicle winter-ready and make the most of your CAA Membership.
General maintenance is essential
Before winter arrives, it’s crucial to perform some basic maintenance on your vehicle. One often overlooked system is the heating, which actually relies on a well-functioning cooling system. Start by topping up your windshield washer fluid with one rated for temperatures as low as -45°C, and also keep a spare jug in your trunk for those extra slushy days when you’ll need to clear your windshield frequently. And while you’re stocking up on washer fluid, you should also check our wiper blades. Winter-specific blades are designed for extreme weather, with heavy-duty rubber that can clear away snow and ice while resisting buildup. CAA Members can save 10% on winter wipers at NAPA Auto Parts, so it’s a great time to upgrade.
With winter comes more time driving with your windows closed, which makes it all the more important to check for any leaks in your vehicle’s exhaust system. Exhaust leaks can let carbon monoxide into your car’s cabin, posing a significant safety hazard. Take the time now to get an inspection and address any issues, keeping you safe on your winter drives.
Swap out your tires for winter safety
One of the most important things you can do to prepare for winter is switching to winter tires. The general rule is to change them after seven consecutive days when the temperature stays below -7°C. Winter tires are made with softer rubber to provide better traction in cold weather and feature deep grooves to reduce snow buildup.
Your auto insurance provider may even offer a discount for using winter tires, so don’t forget to check with your insurance provider about the requirements. For CAA Auto Insurance policyholders, winter tires must be installed by November 20 to qualify for a discount.
CAA Members don’t even need to leave home to change their tires. With CAA’s Mobile Tire Change service, your tires can be swapped out at your home, all at exclusive Member pricing. And if you need to buy new tires, purchasing four Pirelli tires can earn CAA Members 20 CAA Dollars.
Prepare a winter emergency kit
Keeping an emergency roadside kit in your car is essential year-round, but in winter, additional items are a must. Along with standard tools, your winter emergency kit should include:
- An emergency blanket
- A collapsible shovel for digging out if you get stuck
- Kitty litter for extra traction on ice
- A first-aid kit
- A candle and matches or a lighter for warmth
- Non-perishable food
- And, of course, your CAA Membership for roadside assistance
It’s a good idea to keep some of these items close to the driver’s seat in case you’re unable to access your trunk. A blanket, a heat source like a candle in a tin, and a snack can keep you warm and safe if you’re stuck in your vehicle.
Test your car battery
Most people think their battery is more likely to die in the cold, but it’s actually the summer heat that causes the most damage. By the time winter arrives, a weak battery might leave you stranded. It’s a good idea to test your battery before the temperature plummets to avoid getting stuck in the freezing cold.
CAA’s Mobile Battery Service is a great option for CAA Members. The service includes testing your battery and charging system, installing a new battery if needed, and recycling your old one - a package that can save you up to $270!
Check your brakes and change the oil
Having fully functioning brakes is critical during the winter months when icy roads can make stopping more difficult. You should have your brakes checked every six months or every 20,000 kilometres to ensure they’re in good condition before winter driving conditions take over.
Don’t forget to get your oil changed regularly as well. Fresh oil improves engine performance, gas mileage, and helps remove debris, all of which are important for prolonging your vehicle’s life. CAA’s Mobile Oil Change service makes it easy for Members by offering mess-free oil changes at home with full synthetic oil, saving time and money.
By tackling these tasks now, you’ll be ready for whatever winter throws your way. CAA Membership not only provides peace of mind with services like mobile tire changes and emergency roadside kits but also helps you save on essential winter vehicle maintenance. Stay safe, warm, and prepared this winter with a well-maintained vehicle and the exclusive perks of being a CAA Member.
