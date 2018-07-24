

CTV Morning Live





An event is set to take place Tuesday marking two years since the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

The gathering organized by the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition starts at 7:00 p.m. at Somerset Square Park on Spadina.

The group is promising an announcement of some kind.

Abdi died after a violent arrest in Hintonburg on July 24, 2016.

Ottawa Police constable Daniel Montsion is facing charges of manslaughter and assault.