An event is set to take place Tuesday marking two years since the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

The gathering organized by the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition starts at 7:00 p.m. at Somerset Square Park on Spadina.

The group is promising an announcement of some kind.

Abdi died after a violent arrest in Hintonburg on July 24, 2016.

Ottawa Police constable Daniel Montsion is facing charges of manslaughter and assault.