Event planned to mark 2nd anniversary of death of Abdirahman Abdi
Abdirahman Abdi died after an altercation with Ottawa police July 24, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Family of Abdirahman Abdi)
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:37AM EDT
An event is set to take place Tuesday marking two years since the death of Abdirahman Abdi.
The gathering organized by the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition starts at 7:00 p.m. at Somerset Square Park on Spadina.
The group is promising an announcement of some kind.
Abdi died after a violent arrest in Hintonburg on July 24, 2016.
Ottawa Police constable Daniel Montsion is facing charges of manslaughter and assault.