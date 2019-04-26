

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA / CTV Morning Live





With the state of emergency declared in Ottawa, the Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to help. Approximately 400 soldiers, with light-armoured vehicles and other equipment, arrived in the region Friday morning.

They’ll be surveying the damage and deploying to areas that need the most help. Building sandbag walls will be just one of the tasks the soldiers will help with.

But even with the military on hand, the City says the need for volunteers in the flood zone is still great.

The City has extended volunteer hours to 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the following areas:

Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Drive

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Road. (A shuttle will transport volunteers from the Museum to the site and back.)

Ron Kolbus Centre, 102 Greenview Drive (upper parking lot)

West Carleton-March Coun. Eli El-Chantiry told CTV Morning Live the pressing need is because of the peak water levels expected to be higher than in 2017.

"We are building two or three layers higher than what we did in 2017. In 2017 we used 220,000 sandbags across the city. This time we ordered 280,000 and the City already ordered more," he said. "In 2017 we didn't have a chance because the water quickly came on us. This time around we have a chance. We're doing everything we can to protect those properties."

Volunteers should dress for the weather and for the job. 20-35 mm of rain is expected Friday, and Saturday’s forecast high is only 2°C. Sandbagging is also dirty work, so wear clothes you don’t mind getting covered in sand and grit.

Meals will be provided to all volunteers. However, if someone has a food allergy or special dietary requirement, it is recommended that they bring their own food or snacks.

