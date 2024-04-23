Evanescence coming to Ottawa this fall

Grammy award-winning rock band Evanescence will be coming to Ottawa this fall.

The band announced its first headline tour across Canada in 15 years and will be making an appearance at the Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 28, 2024.

Evanescence will be joined by post grunge/metal rockers Halestorm and alternative sister-trio The Warning for the entire length of the tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on Oct. 15

Evanescence has released a total of five studio albums, with two of them topping the Billboard 200. The band released The Bitter Truth in 2021, its first album in over a decade.

The original band members will all return, featuring Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards), Tim McCord (guitar/bass), Will Hunt (drums), Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals).

The band has sold a total of 31.9 million albums, making them one of the bestselling rock and metal artists of all time.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. with additional pre-sales running throughout the week.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Arkells playing at the Canadian Tire Centre Oct. 25

Members of the Arkells pose for a photograph at the media wall after winning Group of the Year during the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The Hamilton band offered a glimpse of what's to come for their seventh studio album "Blink Twice". THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Nine-time Juno award winning Canadian rock band Arkells will also be making two appearances in Ottawa this year.

The band will be playing a show at Ottawa's yearly CityFolk festival on Sept. 14 and a concert at the Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 25 as part of its Big Feelings Tour.

The tour kicks off on Oct. 18 in Halifax and will feature 13 stops across Canada with special guest Poolside.

"Our band has always been about the sing-a-longs at the show, and we plan to make them louder than ever," says frontman Max Kerman in a press release.

"You might even need to learn the words to a new one... It’s the Big Feelings Tour for all the big feelings we need to let out."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.