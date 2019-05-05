

CTV Ottawa





There are signs of progress in the Pontiac region after flood waters are starting to recede.

The evacuation order for the village of Quyon has been lifted.

Nearly 100 residents are able to return to their homes. Many are returning to flooded basement and water damage in their homes.

Gavin Maloney chose to stay in his home. His wife and four children lived in a hotel for almost one week.

“Police came to my door and said my wife and I have 5 minutes to vacate,” Maloney says. “I refused and said I am not leaving my animals and I am not leaving my home.”

The order was issued after a dam in the village was compromised due to rising flood waters.

The Mayor of Pontiac says water levels are going down, but they are still not in the clear.

“It has been gradually going down and it’s certainly lifting everyone's spirit but I like to remind people that today they are still higher than the 2017 levels we still are not at 2017 levels.”

Labadie says the municipality will soon move into recovery mode.

“The heavy labour of sandbagging is done. People have done everything they could to protect their homes. Now it is just a waiting game which is probably more difficult,” says Labadie.

Another sign of progress- the Quyon ferry was back in business Sunday.

Ed McColgan runs the ferry. “It’s good to be back! We just opened a month ago so to have to shut down for a week was a little disheartening but we are back in business and hopefully we won’t see that again!”

The army remains in the area, but is now monitoring preventative measures put in place.