OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has a message for parents who are navigating their families through a new era of physical distancing.

"We're only in the second week of hearing that we need to be practicing physical distancing," she told CTV Morning Live's Leslie Roberts. "This is a time when parents are hearing it's going to go past April 5, it could be months, and it's not easy to have your children at home all the time."

Etches says parents who are feeling stressed should reach out to a neighbour or a friend, if they can.

"No one's perfect. If you're feeling your stress rise; if you're feeling you're more impatient, reach out for help. We're working with the City to try and increase supports for parents."

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said school will not be returning as scheduled April 6.

“The reality is April 6 is not realistic right now,” Ford said during a news conference at Queen’s Park. “We’re in a state of emergency.”

Can we go to the park?

Dr. Etches says many parents have questions about parks. She clarifies that time outdoors is still important for children, but physical distancing is still the rule.

"A destination park, where everyone goes and gathers there to do something, could lead to greater contact," she said. "That's different from walking to your neighbourhood park."

The National Capital Commission announced Monday it was closing Gatineau Park, but many City of Ottawa parks remain open.

"It's a balanced approach," Dr. Etches said. "Think about the parents who are living in apartments. Think about the parents who need somewhere to take their child to kick a ball or play catch. These are important freedoms that we think are important if we're going to get through this together over the next number of months."

But Etches stressed that limiting the spread of disease is still a duty of all parents.

"Obviously, if people are ill, they should stay home. Children should not go outside if they have a fever or a cough," she said.

Young people are not immune to COVID-19

When it comes to older children and young adults, Etches says it's important to remember COVID-19 does not discriminate.

"It may be that young people think that they won't get infected and that's just not the case," she said. "Young people will be infected by this virus. Some of them will get serious illness. Most serious illness will be in their grandparents, but that's an important population to protect."