

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An Ottawa establishment has been fined $76,250 for violating Ottawa’s water pipe ban.

Ottawa Bylaw tweeted on Tuesday that the establishment was convicted on 32 charges. The name of the establishment was not released.

The City’s Water Pipe By-Law prohibits the use of water pipes in public places and workplaces within the City of Ottawa. The by-law came into effect on December 1, 2016.