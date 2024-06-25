OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Escapade to refund attendees after final night cancelled

    Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne in Ottawa on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne in Ottawa on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Escapade will be refunding attendees who purchased tickets for the music festival's final night after heavy rain and thunderstorms forced organizers to call off the event.

    The festival said it was forced to cancel the sold-out night late in the afternoon on Sunday after nearly 24 hours of heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms flooded TD Place where the stadium was hosting some of the world's most popular DJs.

    Organizers say there was "substantial damage" caused to the site as a result of the severe weather.

    In a post to social media on Tuesday afternoon, the festival said three-day weekend tickets purchased online will receive a refund worth one-third of the total ticket price. Single-day Sunday tickets purchased online will receive a full refund.

    Ticketholders who purchased their tickets online directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive an automatic refund in as little as 30 days to their original form of payment. No action is required on the part of ticketholders.

    "We definitely understand the disappointment and emotions and share in your frustration, however, the unpredictable nature of the weather left us with no choice but to prioritize safety above all else," the festival said on Instagram.

    Anyone who purchased physical tickets from promoters are asked to send an email to tickets@escapademf.com to receive further information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News