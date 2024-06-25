Escapade to refund attendees after final night cancelled

Escapade will be refunding attendees who purchased tickets for the music festival's final night after heavy rain and thunderstorms forced organizers to call off the event.

The festival said it was forced to cancel the sold-out night late in the afternoon on Sunday after nearly 24 hours of heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms flooded TD Place where the stadium was hosting some of the world's most popular DJs.

Organizers say there was "substantial damage" caused to the site as a result of the severe weather.

In a post to social media on Tuesday afternoon, the festival said three-day weekend tickets purchased online will receive a refund worth one-third of the total ticket price. Single-day Sunday tickets purchased online will receive a full refund.

Ticketholders who purchased their tickets online directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive an automatic refund in as little as 30 days to their original form of payment. No action is required on the part of ticketholders.

"We definitely understand the disappointment and emotions and share in your frustration, however, the unpredictable nature of the weather left us with no choice but to prioritize safety above all else," the festival said on Instagram.

Anyone who purchased physical tickets from promoters are asked to send an email to tickets@escapademf.com to receive further information.